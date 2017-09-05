The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Non-Compliant Level 3 Predatory Offender. The offender, Timothy George Bungert, 35, was last registered as living at Becker Ave South in the City of Sebeka. Bungert is said to be approximately 6’0” tall, 214 pounds, hazel eyes, brown/gray hair, with a medium build. Bungert is currently on warrant status out of Wadena County for failure to register as a predatory offender. Bungert has a history of contacting adolescent females, ages 12-14, on the Internet and engaging in sexual conversation. He has also attempted to arrange to meet for sexual contact with one victim. He was not known to victims. Anyone with any information regarding Bungert’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submi9tted online at https://por.state.mn.us/OffenderDetails.aspx.