    England Prairie Days coming Aug. 25-27

    By none Today at 8:15 a.m.

    A Wadena County tradition in on tap Aug. 25-27 when the 38th annual England Prairie Pioneer Days bring the past into the present.

    The event takes place on the England Prairie grounds five miles southeast of Wadena on County Road 1.

    The $7 entrance fee for adults will not be charged on the first day of the event when gates open at 2 p.m. The entrance fee, which is good for the entire weekend, will be charged Saturday and Sunday. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

    A variety of pioneer farming demonstrations highlight the event along with lawnmower and tractor pulls, tractor races, barrel races, music acts, parades, coronations, coin hunts, worship services and food.

    England Prairie

    Pioneer Days

    Daily Schedules

    Friday

    2 p.m. Gates Open NO CHARGE

    3 p.m. Blind Tractor Race & Barrel Race

    5-7 p.m. Dinner: Pork Rib or Roast Beef Dinner

    6:45 p.m. Coronation of the 19th England Prairie Royalty

    7-9 p.m. Slew Foot Family Band

    5-9 p.m. Ice Cream Stand Open

    10 p.m. Gates Close

    Saturday

    7 a.m. Gates Open

    7:30-10:30 a.m. Thresher's Breakfast

    10 a.m. Threshing, Sawmill and Shingle Mill Demonstrations

    11 a.m. Antique Tractor Pull

    11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Cafeteria Open

    10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Ice Cream. Stand Open

    11:30 a.m. Kiddie Coin Hunt (Ages 3-12)

    3 p.m. Threshing, Sawmill and Shingle Mill Demonstrations

    4 p.m. Parade - Everyone invited to participate

    7-9 p.m. Pickin' & Grinnin' Musical Act

    10 p.m. Gates Close

    Sunday

    7 a.m. Gates Open

    7:30-10:30 a.m. Thresher's Breakfast

    11 a.m. Worship Service with Pastor Chuck

    11:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Cafeteria Open

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ice Cream Stand Open

    11:30 a.m. Kiddie Coin Hunt (Ages 3-12)

    1-3 p.m. Lawn Mower pull by Wild Card Pullers

    1 p.m. Parade - Everyone invited to participate

    1:30 p.m. Threshing, Sawmill and Shingle Mill Demonstrations

    2-4 p.m. Bingo

    3 p.m. Threshing, Sawmill and Shingle Mill Demonstrations

    4 p.m. Raffle Prize Drawings

    5 p.m. Gates close for the season

