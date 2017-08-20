England Prairie Days coming Aug. 25-27
A Wadena County tradition in on tap Aug. 25-27 when the 38th annual England Prairie Pioneer Days bring the past into the present.
The event takes place on the England Prairie grounds five miles southeast of Wadena on County Road 1.
The $7 entrance fee for adults will not be charged on the first day of the event when gates open at 2 p.m. The entrance fee, which is good for the entire weekend, will be charged Saturday and Sunday. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
A variety of pioneer farming demonstrations highlight the event along with lawnmower and tractor pulls, tractor races, barrel races, music acts, parades, coronations, coin hunts, worship services and food.
England Prairie
Pioneer Days
Daily Schedules
Friday
2 p.m. Gates Open NO CHARGE
3 p.m. Blind Tractor Race & Barrel Race
5-7 p.m. Dinner: Pork Rib or Roast Beef Dinner
6:45 p.m. Coronation of the 19th England Prairie Royalty
7-9 p.m. Slew Foot Family Band
5-9 p.m. Ice Cream Stand Open
10 p.m. Gates Close
Saturday
7 a.m. Gates Open
7:30-10:30 a.m. Thresher's Breakfast
10 a.m. Threshing, Sawmill and Shingle Mill Demonstrations
11 a.m. Antique Tractor Pull
11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Cafeteria Open
10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Ice Cream. Stand Open
11:30 a.m. Kiddie Coin Hunt (Ages 3-12)
3 p.m. Threshing, Sawmill and Shingle Mill Demonstrations
4 p.m. Parade - Everyone invited to participate
7-9 p.m. Pickin' & Grinnin' Musical Act
10 p.m. Gates Close
Sunday
7 a.m. Gates Open
7:30-10:30 a.m. Thresher's Breakfast
11 a.m. Worship Service with Pastor Chuck
11:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Cafeteria Open
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ice Cream Stand Open
11:30 a.m. Kiddie Coin Hunt (Ages 3-12)
1-3 p.m. Lawn Mower pull by Wild Card Pullers
1 p.m. Parade - Everyone invited to participate
1:30 p.m. Threshing, Sawmill and Shingle Mill Demonstrations
2-4 p.m. Bingo
3 p.m. Threshing, Sawmill and Shingle Mill Demonstrations
4 p.m. Raffle Prize Drawings
5 p.m. Gates close for the season