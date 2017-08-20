England Prairie Days coming Aug. 25-27

The $7 entrance fee for adults will not be charged on the first day of the event when gates open at 2 p.m. The entrance fee, which is good for the entire weekend, will be charged Saturday and Sunday. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

A variety of pioneer farming demonstrations highlight the event along with lawnmower and tractor pulls, tractor races, barrel races, music acts, parades, coronations, coin hunts, worship services and food.

England Prairie

Pioneer Days

Daily Schedules

Friday

2 p.m. Gates Open NO CHARGE

3 p.m. Blind Tractor Race & Barrel Race

5-7 p.m. Dinner: Pork Rib or Roast Beef Dinner

6:45 p.m. Coronation of the 19th England Prairie Royalty

7-9 p.m. Slew Foot Family Band

5-9 p.m. Ice Cream Stand Open

10 p.m. Gates Close

Saturday

7 a.m. Gates Open

7:30-10:30 a.m. Thresher's Breakfast

10 a.m. Threshing, Sawmill and Shingle Mill Demonstrations

11 a.m. Antique Tractor Pull

11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Cafeteria Open

10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Ice Cream. Stand Open

11:30 a.m. Kiddie Coin Hunt (Ages 3-12)

3 p.m. Threshing, Sawmill and Shingle Mill Demonstrations

4 p.m. Parade - Everyone invited to participate

7-9 p.m. Pickin' & Grinnin' Musical Act

10 p.m. Gates Close

Sunday

7 a.m. Gates Open

7:30-10:30 a.m. Thresher's Breakfast

11 a.m. Worship Service with Pastor Chuck

11:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Cafeteria Open

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ice Cream Stand Open

11:30 a.m. Kiddie Coin Hunt (Ages 3-12)

1-3 p.m. Lawn Mower pull by Wild Card Pullers

1 p.m. Parade - Everyone invited to participate

1:30 p.m. Threshing, Sawmill and Shingle Mill Demonstrations

2-4 p.m. Bingo

3 p.m. Threshing, Sawmill and Shingle Mill Demonstrations

4 p.m. Raffle Prize Drawings

5 p.m. Gates close for the season