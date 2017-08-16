Vittetoe 5,000th customer at Elmer's Melodrama

Gail Vittetoe of Wadena holds the "5,000" sign recognizing all-time ticket buyer 5,000 at Elmer's Melodrama Dinner Theatre during the Friday, Aug. 4, opening night of "Three Nights in Arid Flats." The 5,000-ticket threshold was accomplished in just three seasons. Surrounding Vittetoe is the cast, clockwise from left, Samantha Bottko, Devin Tooker, Kendra Curtis, Bronwynn Touchette, Doug Curtis and Michelle Curtis. "Arid Flats" performs Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through August 20. For tickets or more information, go to www.elmersbarbeque.com.