Semi plows into Orton Township home

The semi, driven by Gary Humphrey, 74, of Pine River, was traveling westbound on County Road 12 when he attempted to avoid a skid steer being driven on the shoulder of the road by a juvenile male. The semi driver said it appeared that the skid steer was coming at him due to two white lights on the rear of the skid steer, which was traveling west bound also on the shoulder. The skid steer did not have a slow moving placard or hazard lights on at the time of the accident. The semi driver tried to avoid the skid steer and struck the right rear of the skid steer and entered the ditch on the south side, drove over a tree, struck another tree and entered the west end of the house and came to a stop. The semi-tractor trailer was not loaded at the time of the incident.

The semi driver, skid steer operator and homeowners were treated for possible injuries at the scene and released shortly later. Alcohol was not a contributing factor during the accident.

The semi-tractor trailer was removed from the house and transported to an impound lot for inspection by the Minnesota State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Inspector.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Menahga Police Department, Tri County Ambulance and J&D Towing.