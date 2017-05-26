Mother Nature meets Monet

Yes, snow.

The May snow that falls on the former farm site comes from more than 20 snow crabapple trees. Their big white petals come cascading down from their blossoms to cover the green grass beneath them.

Snow crabs grow into a dense, oval tree 20 to 25 feet in height. Their leaves are a bright green in May, but they turn yellow in the fall. They are fragrant, and their clusters of white flowers appear in mid-spring.

Peterson's snow crabs are a magnet for honeybees. A beekeeper has an apiary a short distance away, and his bees fill Peterson's yard with a low hum as they work among the petals.

Darvin's partner in planting has been Karen Peterson, his wife of almost 60 years. The couple has five adult children and 18 grandchildren.

The Petersons once had around 20 buildings on their farm. Over the years they have cut that number down to four. In the process, they have created an estate that can hold its own with any city park. A variety of both deciduous and coniferous trees are a silent testimony to the pride the Petersons have in their home.

Darvin has held many different jobs in his long lifetime, but these days he might be best described as a "tree arranger." The reason is simple, yet sublime. Karen is a woman who enjoys looking out a kitchen window and seeing a variety of colors in the yard.

"I just wanted a splash of color here and there. It looks kind of neat," Karen said.

The Petersons are in the process of moving into a new two-story home. Karen designed it. Darvin and their sons have been building it. The roof, outer walls and windows are all in, along with some appliances and a lot of property...but it's still a work in progress.

When he is not working on their new house, Darvin has often found himself himself moving trees after they are planted because Karen likes to admire the view out of the new home's kitchen windows.

"I'm the one who says 'I don't like where this is, so we have to move it'... and he goes along with it," Karen said. "Darvin always tells me, 'you put one in, and you take it out.' I try and have it so when the leaves are turning you can see a little of each of them at the time when they turn. They turn at different times."

When Karen and Darvin moved to their farm they took out some crabapple trees which bore little apples.

"I didn't want to clean up the apples, so I didn't want them," Karen said.

That was the beginning of the Peterson's romance with their snow crabs, which do not bear those little apples. Spring blossoms are their contribution to nature.

After ridding themselves of their buildings, the Petersons found themselves left with a rich, heavy soil that is great for planting.

Recalling the variety of trees growing in their massive yard puts a bit of a strain on Karen's 76-year-old memory. In addition to their snow crabs the Petersons have trees with leaves which turn in the fall - maples like Autumn Spire, Autumn Blaze, Sugar, Northwood, Norway, Sierra Glen and Fall Fiesta. The Petersons have paper birch because their beautiful gold leaves contrast so well with the reds and oranges of the maples.

The Petersons also have a big variety of lilacs - the fragrant purple flowering shrubs of spring. Karen's favorite shrubs are her Dwarf Koreans.

For a wind break the Petersons have flanked their yard with Black Hills Spruce. The only trees on the property the Petersons have not planted are some big Burr Oaks that shelter the old farmhouse where they presently reside.

Over the years the Petersons have learned their share about trees and shrubs from a school with a lot of alumni, the "School of Hard Knocks." They know all about planting too close and planting too deep. They also shy away from varieties that are susceptible to disease.

Enchanted by the beauty of the Burning Bush, Karen planted several of them in her yard. What she did not realize at the time was that she was ringing the dinner bell for their four-legged neighbors.

"The deer and the rabbits just love them," Karen said.

The Burning Bush plants proved to be way too popular.

"For awhile there I had to have the radio on and the lights on because the darn rabbits and deer were eating on them," Karen complained.

Since the "neighbors" were not going to leave her plants alone, the Petersons had to move them to the home of one of their sons.

Aesthetics is not just a word to Karen when it comes to her trees and shrubs.

"That's important to me," she said. "That is why I plant them in certain places."

Karen has followed in her father's footsteps in her appreciation for the beauty of nature. Sanster Noklevy loved flowers and would put in an acre of tulips each year when she was growing up.

"It's in the blood," Karen said.