Three more cases of measles reported in Brainerd

The Minnesota Department of Health said Friday the cases are linked to the original Crow Wing County case that was confirmed May 4. The new cases were announced in a release from Crow Wing County Community Services.

Kate Awsumb, deputy communications director for the Minnesota Department of Health, said Friday all four Crow Wing County cases belonged to the same household, and that MDH had determined the transmission had likely occurred through the household.

The state health department recommended people who were exposed and unvaccinated stay home from school, work, childcare and large gatherings for 21 days (the incubation period for the virus) while being monitored for symptoms.

Statewide, according to MDH data, the total number of confirmed cases in the recent outbreak is 54. The four Crow Wing County cases are the first in the outbreak for greater Minnesota. The other 50 are localized in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, within the Twin Cities metro area.

An MDH spokesperson, Doug Schultz, said last week the Crow Wing County child initially contracted the illness after being exposed to it in a Hennepin County health care facility. An MDH letter to parents at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School said the child attended the school and that others might have been exposed.