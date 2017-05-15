Minnesota Farmers Union hosts bi-annual women's conference

"It is very important to invest time and education in encouraging women's leadership," said MFU President Gary Wertish "I personally invite all women from rural communities and urban communities to attend this year's conference, which highlights the essential pieces of launching and continuing a farm or small business."

Guest speakers include Julie Anderholm from Central Lakes College, Lisa Valiant from MN Farmers Union Insurance Agency, Representatives from the MN Department of Ag, Brianna Johnson from MN FSA, Susan Seanoa from Rural Development, Mary Gritzmacher from Unity Bank in Little Falls and Theresa Reps from Midwest Dairy. Along with local business owners from Old Creamery Quilt Shop, Linda Thesing and Janelle Johnson and Sprout Growers and Markers Marketplace, Arlene Jones.

The focus of this year's women's conference is helping women "drive forward" in their dreams and successes. The conference will offer key information that plays a big role in the development and growth of a farm or small business. This also offers an opportunity to network with other women that are in the same situation with similar dreams and goals in a warm and welcoming environment.