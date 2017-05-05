"This letter is to inform you that measles has been diagnosed in a child who attends St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School," the letter read. "Your child may have been exposed to measles. Measles is a very contagious disease caused by a virus."

St. Francis is a parochial school in Brainerd that teaches students in kindergarten through eighth grade. St. Francis superintendent the Rev. Tony Wroblewski declined to be interviewed on the phone or in person, but later emailed a statement.

"As soon as the family informed us of the illness, we called the school nurse at the school district. She took it from there .... MDH contacted us the same day, and we have followed their instructions exactly, and will continue to," the statement said. "Our main and only concerns have been prayers for the child who is ill, and the safety of all our children and their families."

An agency spokesperson said the child contracted the disease after being exposed to it in a Hennepin County health care facility.

The health department reported Thursday a total of 41 confirmed cases since April 11, 2017. The majority of cases are in Hennepin County, and almost all are unvaccinated.

The child was not a Somali person, but did not provide further details in order to protect the child's identity. The outbreak has particularly affected unvaccinated children in the Somali community in the past few weeks, as 29 of the 34 confirmed cases so far are Somali and 32 are unvaccinated, according to MDH. In April, MDH Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger linked the outbreak to false information the community had received about the supposed risk of vaccines, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

Measles is an extremely contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus.