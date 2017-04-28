Steve Woods, executive director of The Freshwater Society will be the keynote speaker and will talk about some of the lake and stream related issues in Minnesota.

"We jokingly asked Steve to cover everything since the glaciers retreated right up to what's going on now at the Capitol," said Darren Newville, EOT SWCD District Manager, "He surprised us by saying, no problem."

Local staff will also be presenting on the benefits of lakeshore plantings. When it rains, water rushes across all the impermeable surfaces to nearby lakes and streams. These surfaces include roads, sidewalks, roofs of buildings and lawns. As the water moves across these surfaces it accumulates chemicals, soil, sand and other harmful products, which it carries toward lakes and streams. Installing shoreline buffers and rain gardens can reduce the impact this runoff has on water quality by intercepting and infiltrating the runoff water before it enters the lakes and streams. Local SWCD staff will make presentations on the technical and financial assistance available through the SWCD offices, along with what plants work best in these types of plantings.

The agenda includes a panel of lakeshore owners who have gone through the process of establishing shoreline buffers on their properties. Babe Winkelman, professional fisherman, will also be on hand to talk about the importance of lake stewardship from a fisherman's point of view. There will also be door prizes.

The event is free and open to the public. An RSVP is not required, but appreciated. To learn more about the event or RSVP please visit eotswcd.org, call (218) 346-4260 extension 3, or visit the Facebook page at Facebook.com/eotswcd.