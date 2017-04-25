Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Four injured in Aldrich collision

    By Brian Hansel Today at 4:27 p.m.
    A two-vehicle accident occurred early Tuesday morning on State Highway 10 in Aldrich. The Verndale Fire Department extricated an Gilbert Boyer, 85, of rural Wadena, by removing the driver's door. A female passenger in the car was also transported to Lakewood Health Systems in Staples. The other driver, Nicole Wendroth of Staples, and a passenger received minor injuries and were released. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal

    The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 8:25 a.m. Tuesday of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 10 in Aldrich.

    Upon the arrival of deputies, it was learned that two vehicles and four occupants total were involved.

    The crash occurred when a vehicle being driven by Gilbert Boyer, 85, of rural Wadena, failed to yield at the intersection of Central Avenue South and Highway 10. An eastbound vehicle, being driven by Nicole Wendroth, 23, of Staples, struck Boyer’s vehicle on the driver’s side, sending Boyer’s vehicle into the westbound lane of Highway 10.

    Boyer and his passenger were transported by Staples Ambulance to Lakewood Health System. Their injuries are unknown at this point.

    Wendroth and her passenger were evaluated on scene and released with minor injuries. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Verndale Fire Department, Staples Ambulance, and Scott’s Southtown Towing.       

    Explore related topics:Newsregioncar accident
    Advertisement
    randomness