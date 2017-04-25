Four injured in Aldrich collision

Upon the arrival of deputies, it was learned that two vehicles and four occupants total were involved.

The crash occurred when a vehicle being driven by Gilbert Boyer, 85, of rural Wadena, failed to yield at the intersection of Central Avenue South and Highway 10. An eastbound vehicle, being driven by Nicole Wendroth, 23, of Staples, struck Boyer’s vehicle on the driver’s side, sending Boyer’s vehicle into the westbound lane of Highway 10.

Boyer and his passenger were transported by Staples Ambulance to Lakewood Health System. Their injuries are unknown at this point.

Wendroth and her passenger were evaluated on scene and released with minor injuries. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Verndale Fire Department, Staples Ambulance, and Scott’s Southtown Towing.