Man found guilty of sex acts in Frazee trailer park

The jury found Sergio Alejandro Zapata guilty on all charges against him after a one-day trial. This includes three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and use of minors in performance or pornographic work.

Zapata has previously been accused of committing sexual acts with children in Texas also.

He will face time in St. Cloud prison for the charges. The maximum sentence given to him could be 14 1/2 years. Sentencing is slated for April 14.

Zapata pleaded not guilty to the criminal sexual conduct charges on Dec. 12, 2 and to the use of minors in sexual performance or pornographic work on Tuesday, Feb. 14.