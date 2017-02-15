Fergus Falls inmate who escaped Tuesday still on the loose
The Fergus Falls Police Department and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for an inmate who left his work crew on Tuesday afternoon.
He was still missing on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s department said.
At about 12:14 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, inmate James Fitzpatrick Helps was on a Sentence to Serve crew when he slipped away unseen and was noticed missing about a minute later.
The crew leader checked the immediate area, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, and then called the Fergus Falls Police Department.
A check of the area did not find Helps.
Helps is not considered a danger to the community.
Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact the Fergus Falls Police Department or the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.