Wing River Township residents enjoy long lifespan

Wing River is an area only six miles by six miles, including most of the small town of Bluegrass. I want to share a bit of that history of some of the folks who are no longer with us and some who are still living on their own in the township.

Early settlement of the township began in about 1880 following about 150 years of the fur business. Presently, we've enjoyed about 140 years since the township was first platted. Records show our immigrants came from Sweden, Germany, Norway, Holland, England, Denmark, southern Minnesota, North Dakota and elsewhere, each family looking for new opportunity.

I am presenting a little information for your enjoyment. If my theory is true, please tell me why we have so many seniors. Is it in the water we drink? Is it this outwash sand we try desperately to grind out an existence from? Is it from the rocks we move to find a few square inches from which plants can grow? Is it because there were four schools in our township and we learned well?

If my theory is true - that we have had more folks reach 90 years of age than the average, tell me why. If I'm incorrect, what do your records show?

Here's a bit from Verndale's fantastic Pages from History - Vol. 1.

"Mr. Wells, while attending the 1919 meeting of the Wing River Farmers' Club (in the still standing Wing River Town Hall) he indulged in reminiscences commenting on the fact that the people of the town (township) were gathered together for a most enjoyable social time. When I first came here people told me I was getting into the worst part of the county and when I did get here I thought so myself. I can show you bullet holes in the hall today and at one time a woman confessed to me she drank seven glasses of beer here. Now all this is changed."

The article mentioned that he went on to picture the great agricultural development of the vicinity and its attendant prosperity. Driving through Wing River Township it is hard to realize that a little over a hundred years ago, this was mostly wilderness with a sprinkling of hardy settlers, who mostly made their living from logging and sawmilling.

A bit more information. In 1900, in the United States the average age men lived to was 46.3 years and the average age for women was 48.3. By 1998, it was 73.8 and 79.5 respectively. Today in Minnesota it is 76.3 for men and 81.9 for women.

The first burial recorded in Wing River Union Cemetery was Carin Larson, born in Sweden, who died during childbirth in 1903. The first person reaching 90 years old buried in the Wing River cemetery was John Olson in 1948. He was 91 years old and also born in Sweden. He was claimed by coronary thrombosis and his grave was the 101st in our cemetery.

The most common diseases listed in our cemetery book as cause of death are pneumonia, pleurisy, prematurity, old age, cancer, Hodgkin's, ALS, myocarditis, peritonitis, diabetes and non-communicable.

I've been fortunate to have known more than 90 percent of the people listed who lived beyond 90 years old. Forgive me for any names I may have missed.

One more thing: the turnout to vote has always been high in Wing River. It's our patriotic duty. In 2016, the voting percentage in the United States was 58.1 percent. In Wing River, 263 people voted, which was a 98.5 percent turnout.

-----------

Wing River Township residents over 90 still living:

101

Emily Crocker

96

Ida Anderson

93

Leona Wiebesick

92

Barlaam Cole

91

Betty Goche, Margaret Kern

90

Romeo Goche, Doris Anderson

Wing River Township residents over 90 when passed away:

103

John Cole

102

Francis Elfstrum

101

Melvina Kraft, Seraphine (Winkels) Davis

100

Raymond Lee

99

Elsie Hess, Cliff Anderson, Vera Bounds, Floyd Thompson, 99

98

Anton Kern

97

Evelyn Knudson, Macy White, Effie Smith, Elizabeth Sheltin, Jennie Nissen Olson, Beda Kasperson

96

Dave Murdock, Dorothy Peterson Kingsley, Adrian Morton, Sr.

95

Vida Sorum, Anna Crocker, Gertrude Johnson, Richard Lynn Hess, Maria Breiseth

94

Anna Robb Fitzsimmons, Clara Hagerman, Percy Hagerman, Margaret Hess, Loretta (Mitchell) Lukens

93

Forrest (Father Goose) Lee, Joseph Kern Jr., Nick Goche

92

Oliver Smith, Don Hess, Arnold Peterson, Esther Peterson

91

Peter Kern Sr., Rachel Morton, Eva Barrett, Elmer Bounds, Esther Olson, John Olson, Erma White, Irene Lee

90

June Morton, Gail Johnson, Thea Kolstad, Helen Thompson, Hazel Back, Theda Cooper