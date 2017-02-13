Mahnomen man injured when car leaves icy road
A Mahnomen man was injured early Monday, Feb. 13, when the car he was driving left the road and rolled.
According to a report released by the Minnesota State Patrol:
Jon Paul Weever, 42, was westbound on Highway 200 in Mahnomen County when he lost control of the vehicle and it went into the ditch and rolled.
Weever was taken to Mahnomen for medical treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the State Patrol, which said road conditions were icy.