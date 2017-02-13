Speaker to discuss water quality in area lakes

Natzel is president of the Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations (HC COLA). HC COLA has just completed its 20th year of water quality testing in Hubbard County in partnership with the Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation District so attendees will learn the results of the monitoring and see charts of trends.

How many lakes are in Hubbard County? How clean is their water, and how has it changed over the past 20 years? What actions make a difference to water quality? How does water sampling work? How are the results classified? How can citizens become involved? These and other questions will be explored. Samples of clean, drinkable water from different sources in the county will be available. Attendees can identify their favorite lake, put a pin on a map to locate the lake, and in honor of Valentine's Day, wear a blue heart with the name of their favorite lake. The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible. Refreshments are provided.