Frazee man accidentally shoots himself in the hip
A Frazee man is in a Fargo hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the hip.
The Becker County Sheriff's office says 27-year-old Jared Hanson of Frazee was handling a revolver when he accidentally pulled the trigger.
Authorities were called to East Main Street in Frazee around 7 Monday evening.
Hanson shot himself in the right hip.
He was taken to a Detroit Lakes hospital and then transferred to a Fargo hospital.
It was unknown early Tuesday whether he would be OK.