    Frazee man accidentally shoots himself in the hip

    By FNS Today at 7:27 a.m.

    A Frazee man is in a Fargo hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the hip.

    The Becker County Sheriff's office says 27-year-old Jared Hanson of Frazee was handling a revolver when he accidentally pulled the trigger.

    Authorities were called to East Main Street in Frazee around 7 Monday evening.

    Hanson shot himself in the right hip.

    He was taken to a Detroit Lakes hospital and then transferred to a Fargo hospital.

    It was unknown early Tuesday whether he would be OK.

