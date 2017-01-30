Dahl did not answer his cell phone and his voice mailbox was full and could not accept messages.

One of the horses, a 2-year-old filly, was the great-granddaughter of the famed racing horse Secretariat, a Triple Crown winner in 1973, according to her previous owner, Amber Shaide.

Shaide, a former horse breeder, now lives in Fargo, but previously lived in the Waubun area and has deep ties to the reservation.

She said she gave the filly, worth several thousand dollars, to Dahl as a gift in a spiritual ceremony.

Another horse, a 7- or 8-year-old gelding, was owned by Michelle McQuaid, an Irish woman who visits Minnesota regularly on a visa.

Those two horses together were valued at about $6,000, Shaide said.

They rode together on a 2015 Honor the Earth ride with Winona LaDuke, she said. The third horse was an American paint horse, perhaps 12 or 13 years old, that Dahl got from a horse rescue organization in northwestern Minnesota. It was valued at $800 to $1,000, she said.

"I bred horses for about 15 years," Shaide said. "I should have just went over there myself and checked on them."

But she didn't because of her late work schedule, icy roads and early winter darkness.

She said McQuaid, in Ireland, grew worried because Dahl, who for weeks reassured her that everything was fine, had quit responding to her questions about how the horses were doing.

The horses were found dead about a week ago, Shaide said, but she believes the filly likely died prior to Christmas. Her young body was covered in ice, likely from the Christmas day rainfall.

The paint mare likely died next and the gelding died last. "He was beyond fat, for a horse," she said.

There was evidence that the horses had been gnawing on wood towards the end, and the two older horses died with their heads through a fence, trying to reach grass.

Ironically, had the horses not been so well-behaved, they likely would have lived, she said. Adjacent to their pasture was a field with round hay bales that they could have eaten. But they wouldn't knock down the fence.

"More aggressive horses would have been eating,' she said. "They would have gone out of that fence."

One of them was so well-behaved that you could put a yellow string on the ground and she wouldn't cross over it, Shaide said.

The horses apparently survived as long as they did on snow — the water tank there was half full of solid ice, she said.

"Which meant no tank heater out there," she said.

At least three neighbors in the area told Shaide they would have happily given Dahl hay for the horses, had he asked.

She said the man who usually provided hay at the Dahl place at one point brought a load there, but Dahl couldn't pay him, so he left without delivering it.

"He said if he knew what kind of shape the horses would be in, he would have left it for free," Shaide said.

After learning of the horse deaths, Shaide notified Animal Humane Society investigator Wade Hanson and the White Earth Tribal Police, who are now investigating, she said.