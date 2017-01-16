Man found dead in rural Motley home fire

Responders arrived and found a trailer house fully engulfed in fire. Efforts to extinguish the fire were immediately underway.

The man was found inside the residence, the sheriff's office reported. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.

Motley Fire and Rescue, Staples Fire and Staples Ambulance were on scene.