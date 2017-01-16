Man found dead in rural Motley home fire
A man has been found dead inside a residence in Motley in northcentral Minnesota that was lost to fire.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a house fire at 6:42 a.m. Friday off Minnesota Highway 64 in rural Motley about 22 miles west of Brainerd.
Responders arrived and found a trailer house fully engulfed in fire. Efforts to extinguish the fire were immediately underway.
The man was found inside the residence, the sheriff's office reported. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.
The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family members.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.
Motley Fire and Rescue, Staples Fire and Staples Ambulance were on scene.