Pickup-semi collision injures woman near Motley

Alicia Marie Goltz, 20, of Motley, was traveling east on 385th Street in a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup truck at the time of the crash. A Peterbilt semitrailer, driven by Danny Maurice Cooks, 37, of Jacksonville, Fla., was traveling south on Highway 10. The Ford pulled onto Highway 10 and was struck broadside by the semitrailer.

Goltz suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Lakewood Health System in Staples. Cooks suffered no apparent injury. The road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash, the state patrol reported. Cooks was wearing a seat belt, and it was unknown whether Goltz wore one.

The Randall Police Department, Motley Fire Department and Morrison County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.