    Troopers warn icy conditions causing crashes

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:08 p.m.
    A semi overturned on Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls on Friday morning, Jan. 6. The Minnesota State Patrol said no life-threatening injuries occurred. Submitted photo

    The Minnesota State Patrol issued a warning Friday morning, Jan. 6—slow down, icy conditions are causing crashes.

    State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow posted several photos to Twitter Friday morning, including one about 8:30 a.m. alerting drivers to an overturned semi on Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls.

    Grabow said the crash was likely to cause traffic congestion in the area.

    In another Tweet Friday morning, Grabow warned of scattered slippery spots on the interstate and he told drivers to be particularly cautious on bridge decks and overpasses.

    "Keep the cruise control off," Grabow said.

