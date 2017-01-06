Troopers warn icy conditions causing crashes

State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow posted several photos to Twitter Friday morning, including one about 8:30 a.m. alerting drivers to an overturned semi on Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls.

Grabow said the crash was likely to cause traffic congestion in the area.

In another Tweet Friday morning, Grabow warned of scattered slippery spots on the interstate and he told drivers to be particularly cautious on bridge decks and overpasses.

"Keep the cruise control off," Grabow said.