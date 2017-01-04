Perham man faces felony for discharge of firearm

Police were dispatched to an apartment in Perham on a medical call Saturday afternoon, said Perham Police Chief Jason Hoaby.

Hoaby said it was determined that an adult male in one of the apartments was struck by a bullet that accidentally fired by an adult male in an apartment directly above the victim's.

Hoaby said Melvin Spooner, 24, was taken into custody after the incident.

A felony charge of reckless discharge of a firearm was filed Tuesday, Jan. 3, against Spooner in Otter Tail County District Court.

Hoaby said a handgun was involved.

He said it is believed the individual who was struck by a bullet remained hospitalized Tuesday, though a condition and other details were not available.