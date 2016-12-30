Mauricio Guerra, 24 of Frazee, remained in critical condition Sunday night. He was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's Essentia Hospital in Detroit Lakes and later transferred to a Fargo hospital with critical injuries.

The accident occurred on Highway 29 about five miles north of Frazee, according to a report released by Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander.

According to the report:

A vehicle driven by Alexis Birky, 20, of Frazee, was driving southbound on the highway about 6 a.m. Sunday, when her vehicle collided with two people who were walking in the southbound lane of the highway.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor with the driver, who was not injured. The incident remains under investigation and the Becker County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone who may have been in the area, or observed anyone walking in the area prior to the crash, to contact the sheriff's office at (218) 847-2661.