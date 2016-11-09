Nolan squeaks out victory in hotly contested 8th District

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Nolan received 178,893 votes to Mills' 176,821 votes, a razor-thin .58 percent margin of victory.

Just before 3 a.m., Mills spoke to reporters and the remaining supporters at Gull Dam Brewery in Nisswa, acknowledging Nolan was the likely winner. At the time, one precinct remained uncounted - Blueberry Township in Wadena County.

"I more than likely will be calling Congressman Nolan and congratulating him on a victory," Mills said. "It was a very, very, very long night. It was very hard fought all the way through. ... This is not a concession yet. But it does look like Congressman Nolan has been successful in his election."

Nolan was unavailable for comment in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Mills said his team would be analyzing the vote tallies to determine what went wrong for the Republican challenger.

"We're going to be slicing and dicing this and trying to figure out what county did what, what precinct did what, where we thought we were going to do better," Mills said. "I can't tell you other than Congressman Nolan is a very, very skilled politician, and he has held office since before I was born. He knows what he is doing. He is one tough customer. So no, I have a lot of respect for him as a politician, but on the policy side I disagree with him completely."

The margin of victory for Nolan in this election was even slimmer than the nail-biting 2014 race, when 1.4 percent separated the two. When asked whether he would consider challenging the results, Mills said, "Minnesota does have statutes to that effect, and we'll have to see if we meet that threshold."

According to Minnesota state law, the margin in federal races must be below .25 percent of the total number of votes counted. Candidates can pursue recounts with larger margins, but must cover the costs associated with the recount.

Although Mills said he was "not happy that it looks like we did not win," he thanked his supporters and campaign team and said the result in the race did not change the shift toward Republican values in the district.

"It was a movement of our values, our priorities, our ideals, and I think the fact that it was this close, shows exactly what's happening in this district," Mills said. "What we stand for isn't ever going to go away."

Mills also expressed happiness over Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. He said the election put "America and Americans first."

"I'm very happy that Hillary Clinton is not going to be our next president," he said.