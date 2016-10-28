"We will continue to take precautions to ensure the safety of all our students and staff," he said in the message.

The Park Rapids Police Department issued a statement about 11:30 a.m. and said during the course of the investigation the entire school campus followed normal lockdown procedures. The school campus was searched and nothing suspicious located, according to the statement. All actions were precautionary and no threat to the school was reported or found during the investigation. Normal school activities were resumed within 50 minutes of the initial complaint.

Responding to the call were the Park Rapids Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Paul Bunyan Task Force, with assistance from school district staff.