Report of suspicious person leads to Park Rapids school lockdown
The Park Rapids Area School District received a report Friday morning of a suspicious individual on school property. Law enforcement responded to the call and completed a search of the school prairie and surrounding wooded areas. No suspicious person was located and the lockdown was lifted. Supt. Lance Bagstad sent out a district-wide message notifying parents and others of the lockdown.
"We will continue to take precautions to ensure the safety of all our students and staff," he said in the message.
The Park Rapids Police Department issued a statement about 11:30 a.m. and said during the course of the investigation the entire school campus followed normal lockdown procedures. The school campus was searched and nothing suspicious located, according to the statement. All actions were precautionary and no threat to the school was reported or found during the investigation. Normal school activities were resumed within 50 minutes of the initial complaint.
Responding to the call were the Park Rapids Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Paul Bunyan Task Force, with assistance from school district staff.