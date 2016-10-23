Vehicle fire reported near Staples
The Wadena County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle fire at approximately 4:44 p.m. on Oct. 13, in section 31 of Thomastown Township, west of Staples.
Local fire departments arrived on scene to find the vehicle fully engulfed, and put out the fire. There was additional damage to trees and grass. An adult male, the owner of the vehicle, was transported to the local hospital for injuries he sustained from the fire. No names are able to be released as the incident is under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were Staples and Verndale Fire Departments and Scott's South Town Towing.