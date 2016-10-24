New indoor water center is open at Thumper Pond
Thumper Pond's new indoor pool area opened to the general public on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The 12,000-square-foot center features two three-story water slides - one tube slide and one body slide. It also still has the much loved zero-entry activity pool with special features designed to keep the youngest members of your family entertained. The pool area features Sammy the Seahorse and Delphine the Dolphin shooting water up into the air, as well as a palm tree and a turtle showering water into the pool.
Also featured is a large tropical fish slide perfectly sized for the little ones. The lazy river has been replaced by an activity pool with basketball hoops and inflatables. And of course, we continue to have an 18-person whirlpool for some serious relaxation. More seating has been added to the new design including an indoor second floor mezzanine, an outdoor patio, and an adjoining party room.