New indoor water center is open at Thumper Pond

Thumper Pond's new indoor pool area opened to the general public on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The 12,000-square-foot center features two three-story water slides - one tube slide and one body slide. It also still has the much loved zero-entry activity pool with special features designed to keep the youngest members of your family entertained. The pool area features Sammy the Seahorse and Delphine the Dolphin shooting water up into the air, as well as a palm tree and a turtle showering water into the pool.