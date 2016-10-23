Perham man assaulted during argument at Pine Lake resort

George Matthew Solis was arguing with man at Cabin No.3 at the Pine Beach Resort in Perham around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the complaint. At one point during the argument, Solis reportedly grabbed a mason jar glass and hit the other man in the head with it.

The man reportedly fell to the ground while bleeding from the left side of his head, the complaint says. The man tried to stand back up, but Solis allegedly jumped on him and bit him on the back and both ears. Solis then drove away from the resort in a Chevy Tahoe, according to the criminal complaint.

The man was taken to Perham Health from the resort with several severe cuts, lacerations and swollen bruises on his body.

When Otter Tail County sheriff's deputies arrived at the cabin, large pieces of broken glass with blood on them were found as well as blood in other areas of the cabin.

Solis was located by deputies minutes later on Otter Tail County Road 34 from a physical description given by the victim and knowing that he was driving a Tahoe.

Solis reportedly gave the deputies a false name and date of birth at first. Solis told him his actual identity once the first identity's didn't match a database.

Solis had his first appearance Monday. He was charged with felony-level second-degree substantial bodily harm with a dangerous weapon, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, third-degree substantial bodily harm from a physical assault and giving a false identity to an arresting officer.