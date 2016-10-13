Leaf Mountain Township, MN (WDAY/WDAZ TV) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reports finding the body of a missing 89-year-old man who was missing since Wednesday, September 28th.

Authorities located Thomas Allstopp at 12:20 p.m. today. He was located in Leaf Mountain township about 2 miles from his cabin that he went missing from.

His body was transported to Midwest Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The case remains under investigation.

His family last heard from him on September 28th, around noon when he talked to a family member on the phone.

According to police, that same relative went to his cabin on Spitzer Lake Thursday night and couldn't find him, then reported him missing.