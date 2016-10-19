Wadena County 4-H recognizes some of it's true leaders
The Wadena County 4-H Awards and Recognition Program was held on Sunday Oct. 2 at the 4-H Building on the Wadena County Fairgrounds. This is an annual event that recognizes 4-H'ers and volunteers for a job well done throughout the past year. The awards program also is a time to present special awards sponsored by local groups and organizations. Members are rewarded for keeping good records in their various projects and for a higher placing at the county fair level.
Awards
Outstanding 4-H Club Secretary: Jezebel Snyder, Leaf River Builders 4-H Club.
Outstanding 4-H Club Treasurer: Jordan Brink, Leaf River Builders 4-H Club.
4-H Participation Record Awards: Macey Goeden, Tegan Kempenich, Faith Koning, Kayla Meeks, Jade Drury, Amber Johnson, Anna Johnson and Jezebel Snyder.
Record Awards, fifth grade and Younger: Macey Goeden, Tegan Kempenich, Faith Koning, Otto Lehmann, Emma Malone, Kayla Meeks, Olivia Neal, Abby Rathcke, Cortney Roiko, Simon Snyder and Mandy Quashnick.
Record Awards, sixth grade and older: Keisha Bertram, Jordan Brink, Jared Evans-Maisio, LaRissa Evans-Maisio, Matthew Goeden, Brandy Hensch, Breck Hensch, Taylor Horton, Amber Johnson, Anna Johnson, Jezebel Snyder and Joshua Tabery.
World of Water Conservation Award: (sponsored by Tom and Lisa Kajer) Joseph Havnes, Pine Cone 4-H Club.
Forestry/Wildlife Conservation Award: (sponsored by Tom and Lisa Kajer) Aden Krell, West Jolly Jets 4-H Club.
D'Juana Belch Dog Project Awards: (sponsored by Jack and Lucille Belch) Keisha Bertram, Independent; and Joey Schmitz, Wadena Juniors 4-H Club.
Club Participation Plaque: Leaf River Builders 4-H Club.
Dairy Herdsmanship Award: (sponsored by Gene and Brenda Roller) 4-Corners 4-H Club.
Beef Herdsmanship Award: West Jolly Jets 4-H Club.
Todd Wadena Electric Award: (Sponsored by Todd Wadena Electric Cooperative) Joseph Havnes, Pine Cone 4-H Club and Simon Snyder, Leaf River Builders 4-H Club.
Cloverbud Participation Awards: Carson Dunn, Deken Gray, Phoenix Gray, Asher Hoeper, Sena Lehmann, Colleen Malone, Clara Neal, Lyle Nelson, Sofia Pulju, Rilee Roiko, Jazmine Saari, Ashley Salin, Charli Snyder, Eva Strayer and Natalie Vandermay.
Youth Leadership Award: Kendra Evans.
Heart Award: (sponsored by Wadena County Farmers Union) Jack Goeden, Leaf River Builders 4-H Club.
Adult Leader Recognition Awards: (Sponsored by Wadena Rotary)
First Year: Christine Kempenich, Darin Lehmann, Kylene Lehmann, Amy Roller, Julia Snyder and Haley Wiese.
Fifth Year: Angie Hammer and Dan Riggle.
Twentieth Year: Kevin Hoeper.
Twenty-Fifth Year: Anni Olson.
2015-2016 Ambassadors: Jesse Collins, Kendra Evans, Amber Johnson, Anna Johnson, Brandi Lalum, Jessica Langer, Emilee Riggle, Beth Schmitz, Emma Schmitz, Madison Snyder, Kayla Trout and Melissa Trout.
Pride Auction Scholarship Winners—Jack Goeden, Leaf River Builders 4-H Club & Beth Schmitz, Wadena Juniors 4-H Club
4-H Graduates: Dustin Bertram, Jack Goeden, Anna Johnson and Beth Schmitz.
2015-2016 Wadena County 4-H Leaders Council Officers:
President—Madison Snyder
Vice President—Amber Johnson
Secretary—Brandi Lalum
Treasurer—Kayla Trout
2016-2017 Wadena County 4-H Leaders Council Officers:
President—Amber Johnson
Vice President—Lexi Pickar
Secretary—Ava Rathcke
Treasurer—Kayla Trout
Special Thanks to the following:
All Volunteers
Wadena Rotary
Wadena Lions
J&K Trophy House
Verndale Garden Club
Gene and Brenda Roller
Jack and Lucille Belch
Tom and Lisa Kajer
Wadena County Farmers Union
Wadena County Farm Bureau