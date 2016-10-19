Wadena County 4-H recognizes some of it's true leaders

The Wadena County 4-H Awards and Recognition Program was held on Sunday Oct. 2 at the 4-H Building on the Wadena County Fairgrounds. This is an annual event that recognizes 4-H'ers and volunteers for a job well done throughout the past year. The awards program also is a time to present special awards sponsored by local groups and organizations. Members are rewarded for keeping good records in their various projects and for a higher placing at the county fair level.