Regional briefs

Alpha Phi, a local chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international organization for education, has scholarships available for students planning on entering the teaching profession. Graduates of Menahga, Nevis, Park Rapids or Sebeka, who have been accepted into a school of education, may request an application by contacting Cheryl Breitbach at breit@arvig.net . The application deadline is set for Nov. 30, 2016 with award made mid-January, 2017.

Lake Park man ID'd in fatal crash

The Becker County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a Lake Park man who died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, in Becker County.

James Nesius, 71, was the driver of a pickup that was traveling on Becker County Highway 2 about 7:28 a.m. Tuesday when the pickup went into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with a semi, the Sheriff's Office said.

Nesius died at the scene and the driver of the semi, identified as Shane Egge, of Barnesville, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office report.

Teenage girl stopped on state highway by fake officer

A teenage girl was reportedly stopped on Minnesota Highway 23 on Tuesday night by a man posing as a law enforcement officer, authorities say.

The man, driving a sedan-like vehicle with red and blue lights in the grill, reportedly told the girl he had stopped her vehicle after seeing her New London-Spicer High School parking permit "because of homecoming activities and pranks."

He then searched her vehicle, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. The man did not take anything. Sheriff Dan Hartog said the Sheriff's Office is looking for more information about the incident, which happened around 8:20 p.m., just north of Spicer. The suspect has been described as a 6 feet tall white man with no facial hair and an average build. At the time of the incident, the suspect was dressed in a uniform similar to that of a sheriff's deputy: dark-colored cargo pants, a light-colored button down short sleeved shirt with a sewn-on emblem, and a duty belt. Hartog says it's standard procedure for officers driving unmarked cars in Kandiyohi County to show their identification when they stop a vehicle. "If they don't show an ID, ask to see it," he said. "Most of the time, if it's a fully marked squad car, the probability of somebody posing as an officer is pretty slim." (WCT)

Woman arrested for prostitution put on probation

A Duluth woman accused of prostitution in a Bemidji hotel pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday and was sentenced to one year in jail, most of which was stayed.

Kate Elizabeth Daniels, 37, was arrested Sept. 16 after a hotel employee reported that an ad on Backpage.com featured a picture of a female guest staying at the hotel, according to a complaint.

Officers located the ad and arranged a sexual encounter with Daniels via text messages, asking about prices beforehand. According to the complaint, Daniels referred to the costs in numbers of "roses."

After a detective arrived for the meeting and followed Daniels to a hotel room, officers handcuffed her. Daniels later admitted to police that she had been "acting as an escort," according to the complaint.

Daniels was sentenced to one year in jail, 355 days of which was stayed. Because Daniels spent seven days in jail after her arrest, her sentence was served. She was also sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.

(BP)