Grand jury indicts Fergus Falls man for father's murder

A state grand jury has indicted a Fergus Falls man on first-degree premeditated murder for the death of his father in Fergus Falls earlier this year.

The indictment, filed Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Otter Tail County District Court, is in addition to a second-degree murder charge against 29-year-old Dustin Michael Defiel, who is accused of fatally shooting his father Ricardo Defiel on June 1.

An initial appearance on the new charge is scheduled for Friday.

Previously, the Fergus Falls Police Department said officers were dispatched to Ricardo Defiel's home after his wife, Tamara, called to report a shooting.

When officers arrived, Dustin Defiel had left and officers found Ricardo Defiel upstairs after suffering massive head trauma and a single rifle round.

Law enforcement later found Dustin Defiel inside his car near Battle Lake, along with a firearm, after a traffic stop.

Upon arrest, Dustin Defiel was observed with dried blood on his hands, face and clothing, police said. Blood was also found on the exterior of the car.

His family has said he suffered from post traumatic stress disorder after sustaining a head injury during combat.