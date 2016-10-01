5-year-old Henning girl returns home after farm accident

Savhannah Springer, 5, of Henning, has returned home after an accident on her family's farm in August. Courtesy photo

The 5-year old little girl from Henning involved in an accident on her family's farm is back home.

Savhannah Springer went through around 16 surgeries since she was pinched between a tractor and haybine hitch on Aug. 22.

She was treated at Hennepin County Medical Center and doctors said if she was an adult, she would have died. She had severe abdominal injuries as a result of the accident.

"She loves to farm. That's why she was there, Brittany Springer, Savhannah's mother said last month. "She's so smart, she knew what was happening next and she was trying to help."

Her parents say she's a fighter, surprising doctors at every turn with how quickly she's recovering.

The doctors thought she'd be at the hospital for at least a couple of months, but her stay lasted exactly one month.

Now that she's home, Savhannah is wheelchair bound for now, but she will be working on regaining her ability to walk with physical therapy.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with medical expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/2jz6r35q.