Regional briefs - Sept. 15

A woman is facing possible charges after apparently telling Crosby police that she and another woman were kidnapped on Sunday.

Crosby officers met the woman in Crosby, where they received details of the alleged incident. Police report the woman stated she did not know where the other woman was and directed officers to the apartment building in Ironton where she stated the incident occurred.

Crosby police, along with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and the Brainerd and Deerwood police departments, responded to the call and investigated. After further investigation, Crosby police learned there was no kidnapping and the second female was found safely at her own residence.

The woman may face filing a false report charges.

Man killed in head-on crash

A Little Falls man was killed in a head-on crash Friday morning near Leader, Minn.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at 6:53 a.m. on County Road 103 in rural Leader, the sheriff's office said in a release.

When deputies and first responders arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash. The driver of a 2011 Honda IEX, Erik Mathison, 42, of Little Falls, Minn., was found dead at the scene. A juvenile male from Mathison's car was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. The other vehicle was a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Steven Longworth, 19, of Staples, Minn., and a passenger, Jessy Frie, 22, of Motley, who were treated at Staples Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Leader is about 40 miles northwest of Brainerd.

The Minnesota Patrol assisted at the scene, along with Staples Ambulance, Motley Fire and Rescue and North Memorial AirCare.

Man who eluded ground, aerial searches turns himself in hours later

A man who ran from a sheriff's deputy Thursday and spurred multiple ground and air searches near Glenwood in central Minnesota has turned himself in to authorities, the Pope County Sheriff's Office has said.

Jacob Donovan Nelson, 29, of rural Glenwood, turned himself in to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office said Nelson was wanted for the chase, as well as several Douglas County warrants.

Charges are now pending in Pope County for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and fleeing a peace officer on foot.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office responded to a report of a suspicious Buick, parked near Minnesota Highway 29 near Glenwood. A deputy arrived at the area, but the vehicle reportedly left at a high rate of speed, traveling north on Highway 29. After a chase, Nelson fled into a cornfield, said police reports, but he escaped and was later seen near an area home. He also escaped from that area despite aerial and ground searches by officers.