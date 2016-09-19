Eagle excitement on Turtle Lake

A young bald eagle that seems to have trouble flying has been the pampered guest of property owners on Turtle Lake for about a week.

"He first showed up around the lake last weekend," said Karleen Mjolsness, who lives on the southwest corner of the lake. "He spent time with different people and they would feed him pieces of cut-up perch ... he doesn't seem to be frightened of us."

He spent last Wednesday night on the Mjolsness' deck. He likes salmon, but turned up his beak at the pieces of tilapia she offered.

"The DNR said feed him if you can, but leave him alone," Mjolsness said. That's why she thawed out the tilapia.

The next morning the immature male eagle either flew or fell the 12 feet down from the deck, and the neighbors watched him walk up the steps to their deck, where he happily accepted pieces of perch caught in Turtle Lake.

The bird has been able to fly awkwardly for short distances, but it appears that something isn't right, she said.

"He had a hard time flying from our deck chair to our deck railing, where he spent the night," she said. "When he spreads his wings, there seems to be something wrong."

The immature bald eagle is most likely only a few months old, perhaps born in May, said DNR Area Wildlife Manager Rob Baden in Detroit Lakes.

"He's apparently a late hatch," he said. "When they're young like that they'll take handouts from people."

Immature bald eagles have mostly dark heads and tails — they get their white plumage at about age 5.

The DNR attempted to capture the eagle on Tuesday with plans for it to go to the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota, which rehabilitates injured birds of prey.

"We don't know if there's trauma (to the wings) or not," Baden said. "We tried to catch him and he flew away — he's still pretty agile."

DNR officers tried again Friday morning, but the eagle again flew up into a tree, Baden said.

"There's not much we can do if we can't catch him," he said.

"There is apparently a parent still around," Baden said. "The best thing to do is probably stop feeding him, mom and dad will be feeding him like they're supposed to do — let him move on and fly south for the winter.".

Besides making the rounds of houses on Turtle Lake, the eagle has at times gotten into mischief. He spent time on the roof of one house, watching workers pour concrete for a new driveway, then later flew down and left his talon-prints in the fresh concrete - twice. The workers had to come back the next day, said Kristie Welle, who lives on the lake.

And pet owners are nervous about the eagle in the neighborhood.

"I was concerned," said Mjolsness, "because I have three dogs, 4 pounds (a miniature toy poodle), 6 pounds (a Bichon) and a 40-pound mini American Eskimo ... my dogs didn't go outside that night."

Turtle Lake straddles the Becker County-Clay County line, and is west of Upper Cormorant Lake.

"The northeast corner is the only place I know we have eagles nests," Mjolsness said. "As far as I know, he has made the entire round of Turtle Lake."