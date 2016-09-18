DL woman arrested for felony car theft

Billie Joe Stewart

A Detroit Lakes woman is facing felony theft charges after allegation that she stole a vehicle.

Billie Joe Stewart, 36, was arrested following a complaint filed with police on Aug. 27. According to the complaint filed in Becker County District Court, a man reported that his gold Honda Accord had been stolen from within the city of Detroit Lakes.

An DL police officer on patrol observed a vehicle matching the description and initiated a traffic stop. The woman driving, identified as Stewart, admitted to having the vehicle for "about a week". The victim stated he had never given her permission to use the car.

