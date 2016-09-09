Jury finds Wadena man guilty of sexual assault of young girl

A 43-year-old Wadena man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl when she was 7 or 8 years old.

Shane Anthony Spicer, 43, was convicted Wednesday on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after the jury deliberated for about six hours, according to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office. The maximum sentence for first-degree criminal sexual conduct is 12 years in prison.

A sentencing date hasn't been set yet and Judge Theresa Neo has ordered a pre-sentence investigation of Spicer's background. Spicer has been released pending his sentencing and Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Nathaniel Stumme was granted an order prohibiting Spicer from having any contact with the victim and her family.

Stumme said cases like the one against Spicer are "some of the most difficult cases to prosecute successfully" and that he was pleased with the guilty verdict.

"However, I share the victim's and her family's disappointment that the court did not take the defendant into custody given the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines presumption of a 144-month executed prison sentence. After the verdicts, the court allowed the defendant to remain at liberty on his promise to reappear," Stumme said.