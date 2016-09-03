Jackpine Writers celebrate 25th anniversary of Talking Stick

Megan Breitweser, Museum Director, gets first pick at the Jackpine Writers Bloc Reading Room display and selects "Gone With the Wind." Submitted photo

In September, regional writers group, Jackpine Writers Bloc, will publish the 25th edition of their annual anthology The Talking Stick.

The group began as a community education class in Park Rapids in 1993 entitled "Getting Published." And getting published they did, with two pamphlets a year of local prose, poetry, and art. The Jackpine Writers and the publications have continued without interruption since 1993.

"This year's Talking Stick is different," says editor Sharon Harris. "We've asked charter members of the group to reprint their original stories. We've also issued our annual call for submissions for new material from current members and writers across the state. This year's book is packed with great short fiction, poetry, memoir, and essays."

To celebrate 25 editions of The Talking Stick, the Hubbard County Historical Museum offered their community room to the Jackpine Writers for a public display. That display is up and running, according to Jackpine Writer Jerry Mevissen.

"We've created a reading room, complete with comfortable furniture, tables, lamps, and books, books, books," Mevissen said. "Hundreds, maybe thousands of them. Books that range from Dante's Inferno to the Barnie classics for kids. Something for everyone."

The public is invited to visit the room, select a book or two, get comfortable and read. If the book resonates, take it home. No cost. A complete set of Talking Sticks is displayed, and a few previous years' editions are available for sale. The Silver Anniversary issue will be released Sept. 17.

Hubbard County Historical Museum hours are 10:30 to 4:30, Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed Sunday and Monday.

For information on Jackpine Writers Bloc, go to www.jackpinewriters.com.