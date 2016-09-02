Wadena County 4-Her named Minnesota Poultry Princess

Molly Lindgren participated in a BBQ contest as part of the Poultry Project at the Minnesota State Fair. She is this year's Poultry Princess. Submitted photo

The 16-year-old from Staples has been involved in 4-H for several years and learned about the Poultry Project from her best friend, Katie Benson, who was last year's Poultry Princess.

"She just really thought it would be a fun program for me to be involved with and it was so fun that both of us received the title," Lindgren said.

She was crowned Poultry Princess at the seventh-annual scholarship program Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Minnesota State Fair.

The scholarship program of Minnesota 4-H and Gold'n Plump recognizes the industry knowledge, leadership and skills of Minnesota's up-and-coming poultry experts by awarding two teenagers with poultry ambassador titles and $1,000 academic scholarships.

Nathan Weckwerth, 17, of Dassel in Meeker County, was named this year's Poultry Prince.

Lindegren said she prepared for the contest by studying poultry facts and working on her stage presence. She participated in several qualifying rounds before being chosen as a runner-up.

The qualifying rounds included 4-H Poultry Interview, Quiz and Showmanship competition, the 4-H Chicken BBQ Contest and a question and answer final round.

"They asked us questions about marketing livestock, breeding and care of poultry and my favorite chicken-related joke," she said. "Mine is 'why did the chicken cross the basketball court? He heard the ref was calling fouls.'"

Lindgren had a great time and is excited to be an ambassador during the next year for the poultry industry.

"My main responsibility is to be an ambassador for the industry and attend different county fairs and other events," she said.

The Staples-Motley High School junior said she's considering going into an ag-related field such as marketing for a poultry company.

Along with $1,000 scholarships, the Poultry Prince and Princess will have the opportunity to expand their speaking, interview and presentation skills through industry and publicity appearances during their year-long term and will receive royal portraits created by the official State Fair artist, Michael Sweere. They also had the chance to participate in the State Fair parade on Sunday.

"Minnesota 4-H is proud to see so many youth participating at the state level," said Brad Rugg, director of 4-H Fairs and Animal Science Programs, University of Minnesota Extension Center for Youth Development. "The Poultry Prince and Princess scholarship program at the Minnesota State Fair has been a staple of our Poultry Project over the past seven years and we always look forward to celebrating the state's next poultry leaders."