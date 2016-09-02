A walk back through time

Children enjoyed a ride on the barrel train at England Prairie Pioneer Days over the weekend. Photo by Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

The England Prairie Pioneer Grounds was busy over the weekend for the annual show days, the third week in August each year.

The England Prairie Pioneer Club was incorporated in 1981 with a mission to preserve the history and heritage of the farming industry in this area and to share that knowledge with others. That same year the club purchased a 60 acre site in Section 26 of Wadena Township in Wadena County. Members of the club were people for whom farming was a way of life.

Even in the 1940s and 50s, farm life in rural Minnesota was still close to the way the early pioneers lived. Electricity had just arrived in rural communities. Roads were being paved and many homes had telephones and radios. But most farmers could still remember what it was like before those modern conveniences.

The people who formed the England Prairie Pioneer Club wanted to make sure that history would be remembered. Over the years they have acquired, maintained and exhibited historical farm machinery and artifacts from the early days of farming.

The 10-acre building site where activities are held on show days each year is a beautiful, rolling area with many stately oak trees. The buildings are a mix of utility buildings built in the 1980s and some historic buildings that had been moved onto the site.

The current exhibit building was formerly an 'ice-house' located on the railroad property in Staples. To move it, the building was cut in half lengthwise, and then crosswise, in order to fit on trailers for transportation. One half of the building was first used as a saloon but after it was decided to have no liquor on the grounds, it became the exhibit building. The other half became a small engine shed.

Another historic building is an original depot from the town of Philbrook, which was once located east of Staples. In all, the site included more than 20 buildings plus a windmill.

The agricultural acreage of the England Prairie site is farmed and an area is set aside for demonstrating the threshing machine and silo filler.

This year's event included tractor events, threshing, sawmill and shingle mill demonstrations, train rides and a variety of food.