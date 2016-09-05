Two people hurt in ATV crash near Huntersville

Two people were injured in an ATV rollover near Huntersville Outpost in Wadena County Aug. 20.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office received a call just before noon Aug. 20 about the accident. An ATV being operated in the campground was involved in a rollover accident. Bystanders on scene noted that the operator lost control navigating a corner and both the operator and passenger were ejected.

Both the operator, Janet Williams, 60, of Zimmerman, and the passenger, Kasey Bernadella, 18, of Blaine, were transported by ambulance to Park Rapids. The operator of the ATV was flown to Sanford in Fargo, N.D. with serious injuries while the passenger was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph's hospital in Park Rapids with minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this accident, the sheriff's office reported.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Menahga First Responders, the Minnesota DNR, Tri-County Ambulance, and North Memorial Air Care.