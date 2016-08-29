Driver's medical issue lands vehicle in pond near Perham

A crash in Perham Monday morning, Aug. 22., sent a driver to the hospital after the vehicle ended up in a pond.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. when the driver, Donald Loh, 85, of Regent, N.D., was eastbound on Highway 10 and attempted to take the Perham exit.

Loh lost control and entered the north ditch before driving into a nearby pond.

It is believed Loh, who wasn't injured but was transported to a Perham hospital to be examined, suffered a medical issue before the crash, according to the State Patrol.