Regional briefs

The man killed was identified as Richard D. Van Horn, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

The state patrol and the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office responded to the fatality at 1:40 a.m. It was reported Van Horn was driving a Chevy truck westbound on Highway 210 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a semitrailer pulling a utility trailer. The Chevy went into the ditch and rolled, the state patrol reported.

The driver of the semitrailer, Richard J. Poole, 58 of Superior, Wis., was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life threatening injuries.

Man's body recovered from Minnesota lake

Divers recovered the body of a missing boater on Monday near Melrose, a day after a 47-year-old Meire Grove man was thrown from the watercraft.

Dale Urban Steinemann was in the boat with his girlfriend's two sons, ages 10 and 7. The boys were reportedly wearing life vests and were not hurt in the accident, said the Stearns County Sheriff's Office in a press release.

The children were taken to Melrose Hospital for evaluation.

A witness on Sunday called the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, reporting that she and other witnesses heard the sound of a boat motor clearing the water and when they looked out to the lake they saw a speed boat on its side and watched as an occupant was thrown from the craft, according to the release.

The boat capsized and witnesses responded to the accident, and were able to pull the boys to safety.

Stearns County deputies and the Melrose Rescue Squad, using watercraft and divers, began searching for Steinemann. The search resumed Monday, with assistance from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and their sonar unit. Divers were able to locate the body.

Steinemann's body will be transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's' Office for an autopsy.

Artists can enter pheasant stamp competition

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for artists to design the state's pheasant stamp.

The pheasant stamp validation for hunting is $7.50 and is required for pheasant hunters ages 18 to 64.

For an extra 75 cents, purchasers can receive the validation as well as the pictorial stamp in the mail. It also is sold as a collectible. Revenue from stamp sales is dedicated to pheasant management and habitat work.

The ring-necked pheasant must be the primary focus of the design, though other species may be included in the design if they are used to depict common interactions between species or are common inhabitants of Minnesota's pheasant range.

Artists are prohibited from using any photographic product as part of their finished entries. Winning artists may issue limited edition prints of the artwork and retain proceeds.

Final judging is open to the public and will take place at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, at DNR headquarters, 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul. The public is welcome to come and view the winning design 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Sept. 23.

Missing Osakis man found dead in vehicle along I-94, family confirms

The family of Alan Michael Thomas, the missing man from Osakis, has confirmed that a body found in a vehicle along Interstate 94 is his.

In a statement on the "Bring Alan Home!" Facebook page, a family member posted the following: "On behalf of family, we are sad to inform everyone that the search for Alan has come to a tragic end. Alan was found in his vehicle, which was upside down in a ravine not far from Osakis. We will inform everyone once we have more information. Thank you so much for all of your prayers."

Shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 22, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of an overturned vehicle in a ravine along Interstate 94 near West Union. The vehicle had been spotted by someone with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

When troopers arrived, they found a deceased male party inside the vehicle, which was a 2008 Toyota Scion. Upon investigation of the scene, it was determined that the Scion was traveling westbound on I-94 at about milepost 121 when it veered off the road to the right and overturned and landed upside down in the ravine, according to the State Patrol report. The report also stated that it is believed the vehicle and the occupant have been there for a long period of time. The body was taken to Midwest Medical for positive identification.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information should be released on Tuesday. The Todd County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

Thomas had been missing since Aug. 4 when family members said he traveled to Blaine to visit friends.