3rd annual Never.Give.Up. Suicide Awareness 5K is Saturday

Shatter Silence was one of the teams represented at the Never.Give.Up. 5K last year in Wadena. Submitted photo

Suicide has immensely affected rural communities and has left an enormous impact on many families. The Never.Give.Up. Suicide Awareness and Prevention non-profit has a mission to raise money for suicide prevention and awareness education; to support those who suffer so they will Never.Give.Up.

The group was started after the suicide of Peggy Havnes' 16-year-old son Kyle Kenyon in 2012. In hindsight, the family recognized a need for education about preventing suicide.

"The sudden and unexpected death of my son - a vibrant young man - devastated my family," Havnes said. "Unfortunately, many families have experienced suicide since Kyle's death and well before his death."

Suicide has been an ongoing tragedy that isn't talked about but needs to be, the organization recognizes. Most suicides are preventable through diagnosis and treatment of a mental illness such as depression or bipolar disorder. The non-profit group hopes to help people understand that there is help and there are people available to talk to when life doesn't seem to go right.

Never.Give.Up. donates all funds raised to local schools to educate youth about suicide awareness.

"It's our hope that students will become more aware and reach out for help - for themselves or a friend struggling with depression," added Never.Give.Up. Vice President Casey Kenyon.

Never.Give.Up. works with schools who are interested in bringing suicide awareness and prevention education to their students. Now in its third year, they are working with both the Perham-Dent and Frazee-Vergas Schools who will share the funds raised at this year's event. Both schools have agreed to earmark the funds for suicide awareness and prevention education. The organization raised more than $31,000 in 2015 for the Wadena-Deer Creek and New York Mills Schools.

This year's fundraiser 5K Run/Walk will be at Frazee Elementary School on Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the runners starting at 9 a.m.

Perham student Shelby Burns will start the event off right with her rendition of our National Anthem. Miss Northwest Hailey Jutz, a Frazee graduate, will speak at the event. Jutz lost her own father Detroit Lakes Police Officer Chad Jutz to suicide in 2012. As a result, she has made it her mission to educate on suicide prevention - focusing on bullying, depression and suicide in our schools.

A silent auction will be set up as well. Area businesses have generously donated awesome items to ensure a successful fundraising event. There will be food and refreshments available. T-shirts, beads, tattoos and other items will be for sale.

The Cactus restaurant on Fort Thunder Road in Perham has offered a tasty way to contribute if someone can't make it to the event on Saturday. Eat out on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at The Cactuc and 20 percent of the sales will be donated to Never.Give.Up.

If someone is unable to take part in the event and wishes to donate, mail a donation check to Never.Give.Up. at 38246 500th Ave, New York Mills, MN 56567. For more information, email LetsNeverGiveUp@gmail.com.