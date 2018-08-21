Missing Minnesota man identified after body found in search

Frank Sherman Jr. of Deer River had last contacted his family on July 23. An investigation into his death is continuing.

According to a news release from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, law enforcement was using a National Guard helicopter on Monday to search the area for him.

Authorities found the body “in the area,” the release said. Deer River is 55 miles east of Bemidji on U.S. Highway 2 and the recreational area is about 15 miles northwest of Deer River.

“The cause of death is not known at this time as the investigation continues,” the press release said.

The body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Sherman, who was known to frequent Cass Lake, Deer River and his mother’s house in Bemidji, was described as a 6-foot-tall, 185- to 200-pound Native American male with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair with scars on his arms.