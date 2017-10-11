Overhauled women's health event a hit with attendees

Health care booths included an assortment of topics such as breast health, rehab, the Foundation, obstetrics, surgery and more. Guests could also have their blood pressure and blood sugar tested. Liquidmotion created specialty mocktails with tricks and flair, and Eyenoticed Photography gave guests a place to pose for pictures.

Kathy Burgau, local breast cancer survivor, told her story of being diagnosed at the age of 26, even though she had no family history of breast cancer. She walked the audience through her journey, including growing up as a sports lover in school, meeting and marrying her husband, receiving her diagnosis, losing her hair and becoming an advocate for young women with breast cancer. She also showed a slideshow of these events, which incorporated powerful photos of her breast reconstruction surgery.

After Burgau spoke, the energetic female duo of Duelly Noted took the stage to wow the audience with their musical talents and comedic timing, playing hits such as "I Love Rock and Roll," "Great Balls of Fire," "Come Sail Away," and "Sweet Caroline."

Following the event, guest reviews were incredibly positive, with many commenting that the entertainment was fabulous, the speaker was inspiring and this women's event was the best they have attended in many years.

"I was really impressed with the excitement of this event and the line-up of entertainment and education," said Dawn Dahlgren-Roemmich, certified nurse midwife at Tri-County's Wadena and Sebeka clinics. "We had a great turnout, and I think women really enjoyed this time to have some fun and learn about their health."