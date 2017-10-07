So how can the community join in the effort to end violence locally? Anyone can start by spreading awareness within one's community, talking about the issue with peers and sharing information on social media. There are also volunteer opportunities at the Someplace Safe office, as the gift of time makes a difference in the lives of others and supports Someplace Safe's efforts to create safer families and safer communities. Supporting local survivors of domestic violence is also possible by attending Someplace Safe awareness events and fundraisers in the area (visit our event calendar at www.someplacesafe.info/events/calendar for more information.)

Finally, people can choose to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence this month by participating in the annual "Day of Purple" event on Oct. 19. On this day, community members may wear purple clothing as a way to honor friends, family, neighbors and co-workers who have been affected by domestic violence. "The 'Day of Purple' is an opportunity for community members to take a stand and get involved in ending violence within their community," stated Ashley Zach, Director of Development and Communications. "By wearing purple, the color used to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month, community members will express solidarity with survivors of domestic violence."

In addition to wearing purple on Oct. 19, community members, businesses and groups may also consider pledging a few dollars for the "privilege" of wearing purple that day. Simply collect "purple pledges" and drop them off at your local Someplace Safe office, or mail to: P.O. Box 815, Fergus Falls, MN 56538-0815. Stickers and posters are also available to community members wishing to spread the word about the "Day of Purple. To request "Day of Purple" stickers and posters contact your local Someplace Safe office or email newsletter@someplacesafe.info.

If you or someone you know is in an unhealthy or abusive relationship, call your local Someplace Safe office or our 24-hour crisis line at (800) 974-3359. For more information on domestic violence please visit: www.someplacesafe.info/information-and-resources.

For more information on the "Day of Purple" visit www.someplacesafe.info/events/calendar.