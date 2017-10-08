Weekly crime report - Oct. 5 edition

Sept. 27

• Robert James Cameron, 42, of Staples, was arrested for violating his conditions of release from Todd County Court. Officers also confirmed that Cameron was the suspect of a driving complaint on Monday, Sept. 25 in Wadena.

• Edward Jonathan Beaulieu, 23, of Wadena, was arrested on a Becker County Warrant and transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sept. 29

• Lane Paul Bustos, 50, of San Diego, Calif., was cited for speed.

• Keiann Marie Steward, 20, of Wadena, was issued a citation for parking in the "no parking zone" (yellow curb) on the 200 block of Jefferson St. S in Wadena.

Sept. 30

• Taylor Ray Allen Luster, 19, of Sebeka, was cited for minor consumption.

• Tyson James Larson, 19, of Lake George, was cited for minor consumption.

Also this week, the Wadena Police Department signed two criminal complaints drafted by the Wadena County Attorney's Office on Jackie Kay Englund, 35, of Wadena. Both complaints include charges of 1st and 2nd degree burglary and felony theft of controlled substances.

The Wadena Police Department answered 137 calls for service this past week and investigated two motor vehicle crash with no injuries reported.