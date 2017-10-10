Wadena County wanted - Oct. 5 edition
1 / 7
2 / 7
3 / 7
4 / 7
5 / 7
6 / 7
7 / 7
Clayton Clifford Craft, 38, Wadena, warrant: theft.
Sasha Lynn Jenkins, 27, Duluth, warrant: disorderly conduct.
Lisa Marie Johnson, 41, Salon Spring, Wis., warrant: theft.
Melissa Joy Johnson, 51, Verndale, warrant: drug possession.
Donald Francisco Negron, 24, Minneapolis, warrant: drug possession.
Judann Lynn Parrish, 31, Minneapolis, warrant: drug possession.
Christopher Leeandrew Smith, 43, New York Mills, warrant: theft.
Shawn Eugene Stevens, 27, Mahnomen, warrant: theft.
Steven Wayne Tressler, 28, Staples, warrant: disorderly conduct.