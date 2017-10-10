Search
    Wadena County wanted - Oct. 5 edition

    By none on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
    Melissa Johnson. Courtesy photo.1 / 7
    Shawn Stevens. Courtesy photo.2 / 7
    Judann Parrish. Courtesy photo.3 / 7
    Susan Jenkins. Courtesy photo.4 / 7
    Lisa Johnson. Courtesy photo.5 / 7
    Donald Negron. Courtesy photo.6 / 7
    Steven Tressler. Courtesy photo.7 / 7

    Clayton Clifford Craft, 38, Wadena, warrant: theft.

    Sasha Lynn Jenkins, 27, Duluth, warrant: disorderly conduct.

    Lisa Marie Johnson, 41, Salon Spring, Wis., warrant: theft.

    Melissa Joy Johnson, 51, Verndale, warrant: drug possession.

    Donald Francisco Negron, 24, Minneapolis, warrant: drug possession.

    Judann Lynn Parrish, 31, Minneapolis, warrant: drug possession.

    Christopher Leeandrew Smith, 43, New York Mills, warrant: theft.

    Shawn Eugene Stevens, 27, Mahnomen, warrant: theft.

    Steven Wayne Tressler, 28, Staples, warrant: disorderly conduct.

