Police Scanner-Oct. 4 Edition

• Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle parked near the employee entrance of the Reuter Family Dentistry Building when it closed. The vehicle was a white Grand Prix. Two heavyset white males with facial hair left the parking lot at 2:12 p.m.

• A white semi-truck with a trailer was reported to be parked on the street at Third and Bryant. It had been showing up on Fridays for three months and remaining there for the weekend.

• A driver delivering a student to the Sebeka school accelerated quickly and deputy heard a loud exhaust. The vehicle was stopped by the deputy behind the school. The driver apologized for his driving and said it was an accident.

Sept. 23

• While clearing out a shrub area in Burlington Northern Park a man found "an item" in the shrubs which appeared to have been there for some time.

Sept. 24

• A man was reported in the Wadena Walmart attempting to return a camera the store does not sell. He was believed to be the same man who passed counterfeit bills a month earlier. The police were unable to locate the suspect.

Sept. 25

• A homeowner alleged someone broke into a residence she had bought recently. They had left a pillow, blanket and beer cans.

• A caller asked to speak with an officer in reference to guns.

• A deputy stopped a woman for speeding. The woman said she had her cruise control set for 63.

Sept. 26

• Two males were observed walking in the rain with coolers at 12:25 a.m. They ran when the officer attempted to make contact. Both were tested for alcohol use and both received citations for Under 21 Consumption.

• A caller reported a raccoon would not leave her deck on North Jefferson and appeared to be injured.

Sept 27

• A complainant notified the police about unrestrained children climbing on a van in the McDonald's Restaurant parking lot while their mother was waiting for their order. The mother appeared to be intoxicated but was not under the influence of alcohol.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.