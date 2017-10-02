Tri-County's Diabetes Support Group to meet Wednesday, Oct. 18
Tri-County Health Care will host its monthly Diabetes Support Group on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena.
Anyone with an interest in learning more about diabetes is invited to attend for a brief walk followed by a conversation focused on diabetes self-management. The support group meets the third Wednesday of each month.
For more information, contact Pam Doebbeling, RN, diabetes educator, at (218) 631-3510, ext. 5376, or visit TCHC.org.